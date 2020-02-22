Upgrading to a Galaxy S20 or S20 Ultra? Telstra want you on their team

Credit: Samsung

Telstra have announced a slew of bonuses for customers looking to preorder a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Adding Samsung's latest to your Telstra plan before the 31st of March will net you 80,000 Telstra points, plus a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The latter offer is available until the 3rd of April.



In addition, Telstra are also temporarily offering the Galaxy S20+ 5G (128GB) for the price of the Galaxy S20 5G - which is a decent launch-day discount that lets you really think about which size you want. This offer is available up until the 5th of March, with redemption handled via the Samsung website.



Best Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB) 36 month plans

The one catch here is that Telstra aren't offering the 512GB storage tier for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. You'll have to look elsewhere if you want that particular model.



The Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra launch in Australia on March 6th. You can preorder from today.







Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128GB) 36 month plans