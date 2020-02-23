Samsung's Galaxy Z-Flip won't come to Australia until later in the year

Credit: Samsung

As with last year's Galaxy Fold, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is coming to Australia later than other regions.

At this stage, Samsung have confirmed the foldable device will launch locally. However, that's all they've said.



There's no specific time-window beyond "the coming months" nor any indication of how much it'll cost for Australian shoppers.



In the US, the Galaxy Z Flip is set to retail for US$1380. That's not cheap but it's certainly more affordable than last year's Galaxy Fold, which debuted at US$1980 and AU$2999.



Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia says that “The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s proud next step in foldable smartphones. It harks back to the classic clamshell design we know and love, bolstered by the power of today’s technology."



“We are excited to see how our customers will make The Galaxy Z Flip their own.”

Neither Telstra nor Optus have confirmed whether they will carry the Z Flip locally.









