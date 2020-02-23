Samsung's smart speaker sits out S20 debut

(PC World) on

samsung_galaxy_home_mini_beta_1-100809631-orig.jpg

samsung_galaxy_home_mini_beta_1-100809631-orig.jpg

Credit: Samsung

Bixby made an appearance at this week's Unpacked hardware event but the Samsung Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini remain MIA.

Despite earlier rumors suggesting the company's smart speaker was finally gearing up for an overdue launch, neither the Samsung Galaxy Home nor the Galaxy Home Mini got a mention amidst the debut of the new Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung CEO DJ Koh previously told CNET that the Galaxy Home was due to land in April 2019. Then, after it didn't, Samsung adjusted their plans and told The Verge that the speaker would arrive by June. It didn't. So Consumer Electronics CEO, Kim Hyun-suk clarified to the Korea Herald that the Bixby box was definitely still happening and totally going to launch in middle of the second half of 2020.

Safe to say, this did not happen. At this stage, it almost feels like Samsung are just hoping everyone forgets about this product they announced almost two years ago.

While the troubled launch of the Apple HomePod doesn't suggest there's much room in the smart speaker market for products that don't rely on Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Samsung Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini are expected to differentiate themselves through seamless integration with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, AKG audio specs and a built-in IR controller.

Assuming either product ever launches, anyway.



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungBixbyGalaxy HomeGalaxy Home Mini

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?