Telstra secure Kayo discount

Credit: Kayo

Telstra are giving sports-savvy customers a new reason to stick around.

From this week, existing, new and returning Telstra customers will be able to sign up for Kayo at a discount.



"Kayo gives customers incredible access to the best sporting content across multiple devices at a very affordable price point, even for the casual sports fan," said Michael Ackland, Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business, Telstra.



For eligible customers, Kayo Basic will be available for AU$15/month instead of the usual AU$25/month and Kayo Premium is avilable for AU$25/month instead of AU$35/month. That $10 discount might not sound like much but it will you save up to 40% on your monthly Kayo subscription.



According to Ant Hearne, CCO of Kayo Sports, “It’s never been a better time to be a sports fan in Australia. With all the big winter codes just about to kick off, plus a stack of great content from around the globe including Formula 1, cricket, tennis, and golf, nowhere is safe from watching sport”.



For more on Kayo, check out our guide to every streaming service in Australia.















