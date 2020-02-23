Alienware ink hardware partnership with Fortress Melbourne

Credit: Fortress Melbourne

Dell and Alienware have signed on to be the hardware partners for upcoming esports venue Fortress Melbourne.

“We want Fortress Melbourne to become the go-to venue for all Australian gamers, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with Dell Technologies,” said Jon Satterley, CEO at Fortress Australia.

“By having our venue equipped with Alienware’s powerful gaming PCs and peripherals, as well as infrastructure from Dell Technologies, gamers of all skill levels will be able to experience the best gaming equipment in the world.”

Due to open later this year, Fortress Melbourne is set to become the largest video gaming and esports venue the southern hemisphere. The facility, located within Melbourne's Emporium shopping center, will tout a purpose-built esports arena, esports-ready gaming PCs, a dedicated LAN lounge and high-performance bootcamp facilities for pro-players.

As part of the partnership, Dell are set to supply Fortress with more than 150 Alienware Aurora R9 gaming PCs that patrons are able to use. Fortress' 200-seat main stage will also be branded as the Alienware Arena when the venue eventually opens to the public.

Dell will also be supplying the IT infrastruture the powers the mult-storey venue, which includes Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers and Dell EMC SC Series storage.

"Melbourne is at the epicentre of this growing community as it’s home to PAX Australia and the Melbourne Esports Open,” said Ben Jackson, General Manager, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies ANZ.

“We’re passionate about making Australia’s esports scene the best it can be, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Fortress Melbourne. We believe that the venue will become the unofficial home for professional and casual gamers alike.”

Fortress Melbourne is expected to open in mid-March 2020.

Fergus Halliday
