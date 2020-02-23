Inevitably, the Cyberpunk-themed Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti has arrived

(PC World) on

Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia and CD Projekt Red are partnering on a special limited run of graphics cards.

The good news? The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will arrive before the game itself does. 

The bad news? Nvidia aren't kidding around when it comes to the limited part of the run. According to the company, won't be available for outright purchase.

Instead, fans looking to get their hands on one will have to win one of the 77 Cyberpunk-themed graphics cards that Nvidia are giving away through a competition on Twitter, Facebook and the company's other social networking feeds. 

That being said, Nvidia do advise those interested in winning one to "keep your eyes peeled for other giveaways and charity auctions" of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition - which suggests that there might be additional opportunities to win one later down the lane.

As put by a press release from Nvidia, "Each has a custom AL5052 aluminum shroud, with Cyberpunk 2077’s signature yellow styling, and powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti hardware underneath."

Looks aside, this thing will net you more-or-less the same performance as any other Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti.

In addition to the graphics card, which Nvidia value at US$1100, winners will also net themselves a special edition Cyberpunk 2077 box.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to launch on September 17 2020 on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags nvidiaCyberpunk

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?