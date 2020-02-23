Google bring Stadia streaming to 26 more smartphones

Credit: Google

Google's gaming streaming service remains slim on games but is now available on more Android smartphones.

Announced on the Stadia Community forums earlier today, Google says that "Beginning February 20, you can play games on Stadia using a broad new selection of mobile devices. In addition to the Pixel family, Stadia will now support phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer. You’ll also soon be able to play on the brand new Samsung S20 line."



"More supported phones means you have even more ways to play games when, where, and how you want with Stadia."

Google's full list of supported devices now includes:

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3A

Pixel 3A XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Of course, to actually get in on the action, you'll have to be located in one of the regions where Google Stadia is currently live. This includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

At this stage, there's no timeline for when the above list will include Australia.

