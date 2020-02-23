D-Link promise smarter security tech with new DIY bundle

(PC World) on

Credit: D-Link

D-Link are offering an all-in-one smart security solution for Aussies.

According to D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon, “The mydlink Smart DIY Security Bundle takes your Smart Home experience to the next level with devices using AI-based Intelligent Video Analytics and Zigbee connection technology."

The D-Link Smart DIY Security Bundle includes a Smart Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with Built-in Smart Home Hub, Smart Motion Sensor plus a Smart Door and Window Sensor. The former inclusion here touts 1080p Full HD recording, a 151-degree viewing angle, a built-in ZigBee hub plus the ability to record to a NAS, local storage or the cloud.

In terms of the specific sell here, D-Link's all-in-one smart security solution promises to cut-down on irrelevant notifications through integration with an AI-driven Intelligent Video Analytics engine and the ability to let you go even further by customising the system's settings for individual person detection, multi-zone detection, boundary-crossing detection and priority zoning.

In addition to the company's own mydlink app, the whole package also works seamlessly Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The DCS-8331KT Smart DIY Security Bundle is available now in Australia at dlink.com.au with an RRP of AU$299.95, in New Zealand at dlink.co.nz for an RRP of NZ$349.99 and from all authorised D-Link resellers, retailers and partners across Australia and New Zealand.


D-Link

Fergus Halliday
