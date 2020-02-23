Superloop brings back $21 Black Friday NBN deal

Credit: Superloop

Superloop have resurrected their Black Friday discount for their contract-free NBN plans.

The promotion essentially gives you $21 off your monthly bill for the first six months. Instead of throwing down 79.95/month for Superloop's 500GB NBN100 plan, you'll get away with paying just $58.95.



After those six months are up, your bill reverts to the $79. However, again, the plan is no-contract - so there's nothing stopping you from changing to a cheaper provider when you get there.



If you need a little more upload, Superloop's also have a 500GB NBN100 plan with 40mbps upload speeds that's eligible for the same discount.



Alternatively, if you just want to avoid dealing with the 500GB download limit outright, you can just opt for either of Superloop's Unlimited NBN 100 deals. You can check out the widget below for a rundown of how Superloop's NBN 100 plans sit relative to their competition.

If you're looking to sign up for an NBN plan but don't necessarily need the speeds of the 100Mbps tier, the discount also extends to Superloop's NBN 50 and NBN 25 plans.



Rather than the usual monthly fee of $78.95, you can get Superloop's Unlimited NBN 50 plan for $57.95 per month for the first six months. The widget below shows how that compares to other Unlimited NBN50 plans:







