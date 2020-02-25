MSI's Prestige P100 Desktop pitches itself as an alternative to the pricey Mac Pro

Credit: MSI

MSI's latest addition to Nvidia's Studio initative comes with minimalist looks and an Intel Core i9 9900K CPU.

The new Prestige P100 desktop features a slick and slim minimalist form-factor that echoes super-expensive Apple's Mac Pro. Then, under the hood, the desktop is equipped with up to an MSI NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti desktop graphics card, 64GB of memory and the aforementioned Core i9 9900K processor.



Better yet, MSI are using standardized components here - which means you'll be able to easily swap things out and upgrade your build over time.

As is often their way, MSI say they're using an "innovative" thermal module that provides smoother cooling airflows for the CPU, GPU and PSY inside the Prestige 100.



The desktop PC also ships with NVIDIA RTX Studio Drivers that promise to provide unlocked performance boosts and new features in select content creation apps.

In Australia, the MSI Prestige P100 is set to retail for AU$2799 and is available in two colors.



Credit: MSI







