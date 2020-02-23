Samsung expand Buds bonus for Galaxy S20 preorders

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Previously reserved for those eyeing off the premium end of the Galaxy S20 lineup, Samsung are now giving a free set of true wireless headphones to those who preorder any one of their new smartphones.

The new Galaxy Buds+ promise to deliver improved sound quality, more consistent ambient sound filtering and a staggering eleven hours of battery life per charge. Ordinarily, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are priced at AU$299. Given the high-end pricing of Samsung's latest lot of devices, they're certainly a nice inclusion.

Previously, the preorder bonus excluded those looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 5G. Samsung now say that any pre-order purchase of the Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra from a participating retailer will now be accompanied by the bonus Galaxy Buds+ offer.

In addition, those who have already pre-ordered a Galaxy S20 will also be eligible for the promotion. If that's you, you just need to visit this Samsung website and follow the prompts. You will need to supply your proof of purchase but otherwise the process looks relatively painless.

Samsung's Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra launch in Australia on March 6. If you want to take advantage of the promotion, you'll have to preorder before 11:59PM on March 5th. You'll then have until April 21 to redeem your free headphones.

Tags samsung Samsung Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20

Fergus Halliday
