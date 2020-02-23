Circles.Life sweeten a 60GB phone plan with a free year of Netflix

Credit: Circles.Life

Circles are at it again, bundling together a free year of Netflix and their contract-free $38GB plan.

If you haven't heard of before, they launched into Australia last month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.



This new Netflix deal feels like a step closer to what the company offer in other markets like Singapore, where Circles do neat things like reward users with bonus data for using public transport.



The main catch here is that you have to be a new customer. If you signed up with Circles to take advantage of one of their previous promotions, you won't be eligible.



If that's not you, all you need to do is sign up for the NVMO's $38/month plan, use the promo code BINGEON before 7pm AEDT on Feb 29 and make sure that the 20GB for $10 add-on is selected during sign-up.



So long as you activate your SIM by the end of March, you'll get a monthly $10 Netflix e-gift voucher on the second week of each month for your first year with Circles. That $10 voucher can then be redeemed through Netflix for a free month of access to the Basic tier. For more on how Netflix structures its subscriptions, click here.



Since it's a contract-free plan, you can leave without financial penalty whenever you want. However, doing so before your first year is up will involve forfeiting the Netflix vouchers. Your monthly data allowance will also fall from 60G to 40GB after 12 months.

You can take advantage of the deal using the widget below:

