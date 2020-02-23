Nvidia's GeForce Now hits 1 million users after two weeks, pledges day-one Cyberpunk 2077 support

No cost (yet), no barriers to entry

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service may have spent years incubating in beta, but it seems the wait was worth it. Mere weeks after GeForce Now’s formal launch, the company announced that over one million gamers have signed up to play their PC games anywhere, in stark contrast to Google Stadia’s disappointing user numbers. Nvidia also teased plans to bring even more games to the service, including Cyberpunk 2077, one of the hottest games of 2020.

Google Stadia versus GeForce Now is a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison. While both are cloud gaming services, Google Stadia feels like a console in the cloud, requiring you to buy games through its service, with only a few dozen currently available. Several promised features are still missing. GeForce Now, on the other hand, rents you a powerful gaming PC on Nvidia’s servers, and you bring your own games from existing PC storefronts like Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Uplay. It supports nearly 400 games, with another 1,000 available for single-session installations.

The more important difference is in price. To use Google’s service, you currently need to pay $129 for a Stadia Premiere Edition, then you’ll probably want to pay $10 per month for a Stadia Pro subscription. GeForce Now, by contrast, offers a totally free tier, while the premium Founders subscription that unlocks longer play sessions and real-time ray tracing is currently in a 90-day free introductory period. You don’t need to pay anything to play GeForce Now at the moment, and it remains to be seen how many people will pay the $5 per month for a Founders subscription once the trial runs out.

cyberpunk jonny silverhand 2 CD Projekt Red

Keanu Reeves stars as Jonny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

In any case, Nvidia’s play-anywhere service is off to a blazing-hot start despite the high-profile withdrawal of Activision Blizzard’s games, and it wants to keep the ball rolling. This week, Nvidia announced that CD Projekt Red’s hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be supported on GeForce Now on day one if you buy the game on Steam, complete with real-time ray tracing if you spring for a Founders subscription. Yes, you’ll be able to see Keanu Reeves in cutting-edge ray traced glory on your Android phone if you want.

In the post trumpeting the one-million-user count Nvidia’s Phil Eisler also said, “we have an additional 1,500 games in our onboarding queue, from publishers that share a vision of expanding PC gaming to more people.”

If you want to give Nvidia’s service a whirl, you can sign up on the GeForce Now page. Even if you don’t have a gaming PC, Nvidia’s cloud-based service can stream your games to pretty much any laptop or desktop, Macs, Android phones, and select smart TVs, with plans to expand to Chromebooks later this year. Check out our GeForce Now primer for more detailed information.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?