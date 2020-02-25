Huawei's latest challenger to the Galaxy Fold will be coming to Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Huawei

Huawei's second stab at a foldable smartphone has been unveiled and confirmed for the Australian market.

Shown off via a "virtual press conference" overnight, Huawei have announced a follow-up to the first foldable phone: the Huawei Mate Xs. The device touts a refined version of the same outward-folding form-factor found in the original Mate X and a more powerful Kirin 990 processor but is otherwise very similar to its predecessor.

Like that device, the Mate Xs features a 4500mAh battery, 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a quad-lens camera array akin to that found in last year's P30 Pro.

The design here is something of a reversal of Samsung's book-like Galaxy Fold. When folded, the Mate X's front display is 6.6-inches in size. When necessary, the device can be unfolded to act as an 8-inch tablet.

The back of the device can also be used as a 6.3-inch screen when needed. This, among other things, lets you use the powerful triple-lens optics on the device for selfies. For a full breakdown of how the original Mate X compared to the Galaxy Fold, click here.

While the original Mate X was shown off (and impressed us) at last year's Mobile World Congress, it never made it to Australian shores. Instead, the device only got a limited release in the Chinese market.

Huawei say that won't be the case with the Huawei Mate XS.

Credit: Huawei

Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group Australia says that the company "are committed to continue investing in the local market, and providing consumers with our cutting-edge technology that continually elevates the user experience."

He says “Huawei is excited to be bringing the latest innovative range of products to Australians."

Of course, the catch here is that - since Huawei remains in dispute with the US -  the Mate Xs won't run the same version of Android as most other modern smartphones. As with last year's Mate 30 Pro, the new device doesn't support Google apps and services nor the Google Play Store itself. Instead - the Mate Xs runs on a new version of EMUI10, which is based off the open source version of Android.

As a result, owners will be pretty much limited to third-party apps available on the Huawei App store and external appstores like APK Pure. What's even on the Huawei App Gallery, I hear you ask? Well, Huawei's online software storefront does boast over 45,000 apps and over 400 million monthly active users. However, things like Spotify, Uber and Instagram are nowhere to be found.

Alongside the Mate Xs, Huawei announced that they'll be looking to shore up the Huawei AppGallery in the coming months with new privacy protections, cybersecurity features and additional applications.

Australian pricing and availability for the Huawei Mate Xs is to be confirmed but overseas the device is priced at €2499.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Huaweifoldable phonesHuawei Mate XMate XSHuawei Mate XS

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?