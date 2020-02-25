Intel overhaul 5G infrastructure portfolio

Credit: Intel

After selling their 5G modem division to Apple last year, Intel are taking a big swing at the 5G infrastructure market in 2020.



To that end, the chip-maker has announced a second-generation Xeon Scalable processor, Intel Atom P5900 platform, the 700 Series Network Adapter and their first structured ASIC for 5G network designed for acceleration: codenamed Diamond Mesa.

The new Xeon processors promise 36% more performance than the previous generation and an average of 42% more performance per dollar. With a base frequency of 3.66Ghz, Intel are positioning the product as the go-to foundation for the next wave of data platform deployment by network infrastructure vendors.



Next up, you've got the high-bandwitch, low-latency Atom P5900.



Intel have big ambitions for this one. The company claim the 10nm SoC platform will allow them to extend their network architecture "from the core to access and all the way to the farthest edge of the network" and become the world's leading silicon provider for base stations by 2021.

Then, there's the Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapter.



Pitched as the first 5G network-optimised Ethernet NIC, Intel say the 700 Series Network Adapter offers GPS-based cross-network service-synchronization at a cost-effective price-point. This component will enter production in the second quarter of 2020.

Lastly, there's Diamond Mesa. This is Intel's first structured ASIC designed for 5G network acceleration.



Intel says that "Structured ASICs like Diamond Mesa provide a minimum-risk optimisation path for workloads that do not require the full programmability of FPGAs, targeting double the performance efficiency versus the prior generation, they uniquely position Intel as the only provider delivering a full silicon platform foundation for network infrastructure."

Intel say that Diamond Mesa is now open to select early access customers.

