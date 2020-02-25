What is a teraflop?

(PC World) on

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X boasts twelve teraflops of graphical processor power - but what does that number actually mean?

What's a flop?

Before becoming adopted as a catch-phrase on TikTok, the term 'flop' was a short-hand for floating point operations per second.

Floating point numbers are commonly known as "real" numbers and, in the context of gaming, they're a bit more valuable of a metric than the alternative because CPUs and GPUs don't usually deal with calculations involving fixed point numbers.

Essentially - a floating points operation is a mathematical operation that involves numbers with a decimal point.

Flops is often is used as a metric for computational power because it is having hardware that is able to process more mathetical operations or functions per second is better than hardware that is able to process less.

When we're talking about a GPU drawing polyons on a screen, being able to do more floating point operations per seconds means more polygons can be rendered faster and it raises the ceiling for how many polygons can be rendered at once.

How many flops makes a teraflop?

A teraflop is a trillion floating point operations per second.

What's the relationship between teraflops and gigahertz?

The relationship between teraflops and gigahertz isn't really correlated. Devices that boast faster clock speeds tend to also offer higher flops but the two stats aren't directly connected.

The term GHz (gigahertz) as it is often cited in the context of clock speeds refers to the number of clocks a CPU achieves per seond. Since a sufficiently complex floating point operation could take multiple clocks to solve, there's not really a clean exchange rate between the two metrics. 

How many teraflops did the last Xbox have?

The Xbox One X offered 6 teraflops of computational power. Assuming the upcoming Xbox Series X delivers on Microsoft's promises, that means the new console will achieve double the teraflops of its predecessor.

According to Microsoft, "Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One."

How many teraflops will the Playstation 5 have?

Sony have not disclosed any specific metrics for the yet-to-be-announced Playstation 5. However, some rumors have suggested the console will tout capabilities of around 9 teraflops. If that's indeed the case, then Microsoft's console will have the edge - at least, in theory.

Are teraflops really a good measuring stick for these products?

Sort of. They're a good indicator of what these kinds of devices are theoretically capable of delivering but not always reflective of what they will deliver in every situation.

As mentioned above, having the ability to process more floating point operations increases the technical ceiling for what consoles like the Xbox Series X can achieve in terms of graphics - especially when it comes to things like ray tracing.

However, it's not the only metric that matters and whether or not enough developers are able to convert the capability of a high-FLOPS machine into real-world results to shift the needle is another question entirely.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags XboxteraflopsXbox Series X

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?