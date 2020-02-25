GGWP Academy app targets esports careerists

Credit: GGWP

GGWP Academy is pitching itself as the go-to education platform for those looking to build a career in esports.

According to CEO Jacqueline Garrett, the startup “want to help the new wave of gamers, content creators and esports athletes achieve their goals in a structured and professional way. This means, giving them the tools and education to learn as well as aplatform to help them find opportunities to work with teams and brands”.



Available on both Android and iOS from this week, the GGWP Academy app includes beginner education modules for three pathways - streamer, esports athlete and recorded content creator. Advanced modules for these pathways are expected to launch in March.

The startup say these specialised training courses will help teach users how to build their personal brand and more.

While the app is free to download but, at the time of writing, you'll need an invitation or referral to get in on the action. GGWP advise those interested to keep an eye on the startup's socials.

GGWP say they'll be adding additional modules and pathways for wannabe-shoutcasters, podcasting and esports & games writing at a later date. The other big upgrade that the startup are promising for later in the year is the introduction of an influencer marketplace that'll promises to help brands more easily engage talent for campaigns.



Logitech are also on-board as the app's exclusive Educational Partner. As part of this, GGWP say they'll be working with the peripheral brand to produce a number of premium training modules.



You can sign up for the waitlist to do so and find more info via the GGWP Academy website.

