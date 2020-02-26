Vodafone's 5G is coming sooner than you think

(PC World) on

Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone has announced it'll be launching a number of 5G sites within weeks.

Released alongside their latest financial results and several weeks after the ACCC failed to block the merger between the telco and TPG, VHA Chief Executive Officer Iñaki Berroeta now says that the company “are very excited to be pushing ahead with our plans for 2020 by delivering our first 5G sites within weeks, with the initial rollout to continue throughout the year.”

“These will be the first of over 650 5G sites in progress. Several thousand sites are to be built over the coming years, with the merger to enable acceleration.”

Credit: Vodafone

Specific details on where Vodafone's first wave of 5G sites will be located are to be confirmed. However, Vodafone's presentation to investors did include a map of Sydney with plenty of dots on it. Expect more information to come as Vodafone's 5G network comes online.

In addition to the 5G news, Vodafone also talked up their performance in 2019. The company reported 6.9% year-on-year (EBITDA) growth despite "uncertainty caused by the ACCC’s decision to oppose the VHA-TPG merger, and the Huawei ban."

According to Berroeta,“In 2020, we look forward to implementing the merger, subject to any ACCC appeal and further approvals, and delivering benefits to both VHA and TPG/iiNet customers."

"The merged company will have a strong balance sheet, significantly improved spectrum and transmission assets, and increased cross-selling opportunities. This will enable us to compete with confidence in the market and
reverse the downward movements of 2019.”

For a full guide to buying a 5G phone in Australia, click here.


Tags Vodafone5G

Fergus Halliday
