Sydney secures first Samsung Onyx cinema screen in Australia

Credit: Samsung

Samsung have partnered with Hoyts to offer Sydneysiders a new viewing experience that goes beyond conventional projector-based cinema.

Found in Moore Park's recently-renovated Entertainment Quarter, Samsung's new 14-meter wide Onyx screen promises to transcend "the traditional cinema experience thanks to the power of LED technology, offering an unbelievable, immersive viewing experience with deep blacks, incredible colour accuracy and picture detail."

In addition to things like 4K and HDR, Samsung say the new display offers a peak brightness level nearly 10-times greater than what is possible from traditional cinema projection.

According to Phil Gaut, Director of Consumer Electronics Display for Samsung Electronics Australia, “Most customers know Samsung as a world-leader in TV, delivering incredible entertainment experiences in millions of homes globally."

"With Onyx, we’re continuing to deliver the future of entertainment – now on the big screen – and we’re excited to partner with HOYTS to usher in a new era in cinema for Australians."

"Samsung’s cinema LED technology gives movie-goers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters in the vibrant clarity and detail that Hollywood producers intended. We can’t wait for Aussies to experience Onyx for the first time, we know it’ll keep them coming back to the movies again and again."



A smaller 10-metre Onyx screen is also set to be installed at Hoyts Highpoint in Melbourne next month.

