Razer's new Viper Mini mouse is even smaller than its namesake

(PC World) on

Credit: Razer

Razer have released a new version of their Viper gaming mouse aimed at those with smaller hands. 

The new Viper Mini weighs just 61g. Under the hood, it rocks an 8500 DPI sensor with 300 IPS tracking, Chroma underlighting six programmable buttons plus the same Razer-brand optical switches found in the Viper Ultimate and Viper Wireless

In our review of the Razer Viper Ultimate, we said that "The Razer Viper feels like a mouse that’s geared towards Razer fans from the get go. If you count yourself among the converted, you’ll probably love it. This thing does a great job of playing to the crowd every chance it gets. It’s precise and tactile to use in the way that you want and need a gaming mouse to be, plus an awesome showpiece during the downtime between those moments."

All things considered, this means the new mouse might not offer quite the same level of precision performance as its predecessors but it does steal away the title of Razer's lightest gaming mouse out from under the regular Viper, which weighs 69g.

In Australia, the Razer Viper Mini will be available for AU$69.95. New Zealand gamers will be able to nab the mouse for NZ$79.95. 

[Related: Best gaming mouse: Razer vs Zowie vs Logitech vs HyperX]


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RazerViperViper Mini

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?