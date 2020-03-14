Razer's new Viper Mini mouse is even smaller than its namesake

Credit: Razer

Razer have released a new version of their Viper gaming mouse aimed at those with smaller hands.

The new Viper Mini weighs just 61g. Under the hood, it rocks an 8500 DPI sensor with 300 IPS tracking, Chroma underlighting six programmable buttons plus the same Razer-brand optical switches found in the Viper Ultimate and Viper Wireless.

In our review of the Razer Viper Ultimate, we said that "The Razer Viper feels like a mouse that’s geared towards Razer fans from the get go. If you count yourself among the converted, you’ll probably love it. This thing does a great job of playing to the crowd every chance it gets. It’s precise and tactile to use in the way that you want and need a gaming mouse to be, plus an awesome showpiece during the downtime between those moments."

All things considered, this means the new mouse might not offer quite the same level of precision performance as its predecessors but it does steal away the title of Razer's lightest gaming mouse out from under the regular Viper, which weighs 69g.

In Australia, the Razer Viper Mini will be available for AU$69.95. New Zealand gamers will be able to nab the mouse for NZ$79.95.

[Related: Best gaming mouse: Razer vs Zowie vs Logitech vs HyperX]





