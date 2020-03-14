HTC drop price on Vive Pro Eye

(PC World) on

Credit: HTC

HTC are reducing the cost of their enterprise-grade VR headset.

As of this week, the HTC Vive Pro Eye full kit is now priced at AU$2199. This bundle includes the HTC Vive Pro VR headset plus a couple of SteamVR base stations and related accessories.

According to HTC, "Companies of all sizes and across industries are already using Vive technology to train thousands of people safely and efficiently."

"By incorporating the Vive Pro Eye into daily operations, companies can experience a new level of VR training and simulation, gaze- navigation, consumer feedback and analytics, deeper product research and deliver more intuitive and engaging experiences to their customers and employees."

In our review of the HTC Vive Pro, we said that "The HTC Vive Pro isn’t the forerunner of the next-generation of VR headsets. It’s more of a greatest-hits album for the current era." You can read the full write-up here

To further try and appeal to business customers, HTC are also simplifying their Business Warranty and Services program - which is required for the commercial use of Vive VR headsets. The program now includes a two-year limited commercial use warranty and next business-day email support and expedited product repairs in the event that anything goes wrong. 

HTC's Vive Pro Eye is now available through the Vive website and selected reselllers for AU$2199.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags HTC ViveHTC Vive Pro Eye

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?