HTC drop price on Vive Pro Eye

Credit: HTC

HTC are reducing the cost of their enterprise-grade VR headset.

As of this week, the HTC Vive Pro Eye full kit is now priced at AU$2199. This bundle includes the HTC Vive Pro VR headset plus a couple of SteamVR base stations and related accessories.

According to HTC, "Companies of all sizes and across industries are already using Vive technology to train thousands of people safely and efficiently."

"By incorporating the Vive Pro Eye into daily operations, companies can experience a new level of VR training and simulation, gaze- navigation, consumer feedback and analytics, deeper product research and deliver more intuitive and engaging experiences to their customers and employees."

In our review of the HTC Vive Pro, we said that "The HTC Vive Pro isn’t the forerunner of the next-generation of VR headsets. It’s more of a greatest-hits album for the current era." You can read the full write-up here.

To further try and appeal to business customers, HTC are also simplifying their Business Warranty and Services program - which is required for the commercial use of Vive VR headsets. The program now includes a two-year limited commercial use warranty and next business-day email support and expedited product repairs in the event that anything goes wrong.

HTC's Vive Pro Eye is now available through the Vive website and selected reselllers for AU$2199.