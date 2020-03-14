If you're having graphics card problems, try a clean driver install

Many graphics card problems can be fixed by performing a clean install of your GPU drivers.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Brad Chacos/IDG

If you're suffering from software bugs or other problems with your graphics card, one of the first things to try is performing a clean installation of your drivers. That point was driven home for PC gamers last week, when AMD released a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.2.2 driver, designed to squash black screens and other irksome bugs discovered by Radeon graphics card users over the last few months. On Thursday, the company said the driver's been WHQL-certified by Microsoft (you can find it here).  

It’s a great reminder.

Modern graphics card drivers are complicated beasts, sinking hooks deep into your computer. Considering that both AMD and Nvidia’s drivers weigh in at roughly half a gigabyte, they’re some of the more complex software on your PC. They build atop your existing installation, and that’s generally a good thing! It keeps your existing settings intact. But express-installing drivers can cause issues sometimes. Performing a clean install starts over from scratch, potentially eradicating conflicts that can manifest as bugs or performance issues. I even do it every now and again on my personal rig, just for general system health.

radeon clean install AMD

How to factory reset (clean install) Radeon graphics drivers.

“Often, many problems can be resolved with a clean installation of our driver,” AMD’s Warren Eng said in the company’s post. “In order to perform a clean installation, you must select the ‘Factory Reset’ option at the beginning of the installation process. Once this is selected, old instances of the driver will be removed, and the uninstaller will restart your system before the new driver installation begins.”

Easy-peasy.

If you have a GeForce graphics card, resetting the drivers takes a slightly different (but still simple) process. Start the installation process, click Custom install, and make sure to check the “Perform a clean installation” box. From there, complete the task normally.

geforce clean install Brad Chacos/IDG

As Nvidia’s checkbox warns, performing a clean driver install blasts away your previous version of the software, which means that all settings will be returned to their default. The same goes for AMD’s clean installation process, which it dubs “Factory reset.” That could be a headache if you heavily customize your graphics card’s software, but worthwhile if you’re suffering from software issues. If you’ve tinkered extensively, you might want to jot down your altered settings before initiating the process, so you can get everything back the way you want it more easily afterward.

Performing a clean install has solved problems we’ve seen more times than not, especially for Radeon graphics cards. But sometimes, even that isn’t enough. Seriously: Graphics drivers sink their hooks deep, and sometimes the default clean installation options misses things. If you’re still having troubles after performing a clean installation using Radeon Software or GeForce Experience, give the superb Display Driver Uninstaller software—simply called DDU by enthusiasts—a whirl.

“Display Driver Uninstaller is a driver removal utility that can help you completely uninstall AMD/Nvidia graphics card drivers and packages from your system, without leaving leftovers behind (including registry keys, folders and files, driver store),” the description reads. The free, long-established program is a must-use tool in our own graphics card testing process. DDU’s saved our bacon dozens of times when we’ve encountered driver bugs.

Display Driver Uninstaller performs invasive surgery, so the creators warn that you’ll want to create a system restore point before you begin—there’s a button to do so right in the software. For best results, you’ll also want to run it in Safe Mode. When DDU’s done working its magic, try installing your graphics card drivers yet again.

How to go back to old drivers

If you’re still running into troubles, well, you’re out of luck. Check your driver’s release notes to see if you’re encountering a known issue. If not, you can hop into forums to try and find help, or you can uninstall the problematic software and reinstall a previous driver version that you know worked. You can find Nvidia’s driver archives here.

radeon drivers previous Brad Chacos/IDG

Where to find older drivers for your Radeon graphics card.

AMD doesn’t maintain a central archive, but if you head to its driver page and search for your graphics card, you’ll get a list of the latest available drivers. Scroll past those, and at the very bottom of the new releases, you’ll see a tiny blue “Previous drivers” link, as shown above. Click that to summon past versions.

Good luck. If you’d rather splurge on new hardware than fiddle with software problems, be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for PC gaming.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?