Google look to play nice with Samsung on wearables

The latest version of Google's WearOS app can now be found on Samsung's Galaxy app store.

Previously, the companion app - which is necessary to setup and use WearOS smartwatches like the Fossil Sport or the Sunnto 7 - was only available on the Google Play Store. If you live in a region where the Google Play Store isn't available, this made setting up and using a WearOS smartwatch a little bit of a hassle.

Now, you'll be able to get the latest WearOS app via Samsung's Galaxy App store - which is available in some of the regions that Google isn't, such as China.

This additional availability aside, the move has poured fire on previous rumors that Samsung might look to offer a WearOS-powered smartwatch in the future. Prior to the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2018, there was a lot of speculation that such a device might be in the works.

However, to date, Samsung's various wearables and smartwatches have continued to utilise their own Tizen operating software. This has meant that various Google apps and services such as the Google Assistant aren't readily available on Samsung's hardware.

Hopefully the arrival of the WearOS app on the Galaxy Store is a sign of good things - and further cooperation - to come. With Apple's premium wearable continuing to dominate the smartwatch market, they'll need all the help they can.

Fergus Halliday
