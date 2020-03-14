Reports say that E3 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus

(PC World) on

e3-primary-100760504-orig.jpg

e3-primary-100760504-orig.jpg

Credit: ESA

This year's E3 looks to be the next major event to get struck down by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

According to reports from Ars Technica, "E3 2020 as we know it is over."

"Multiple sources familiar with the Entertainment Software Association (ESA)'s plans have confirmed to Ars Technica that the organization, which is responsible for the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), will soon cancel the three-day expo."

Since then, Gamespot has also published a news piece - citing multiple sources - corroborating initial reports.

At the time of writing, the ESA has yet to publicly respond.

However, rumors that a cancellation of the three-day event - considered the biggest tradeshow on the calendar for the world of video game - was imminent were emboldened by a tweet from publisher Devolver Digital earlier today.

Devolver Digital have something of a sworded history when it comes to their relationship with the ESA. In 2017, the indie publisher gambled and lost a reported $100,000 when they had to cancel an Indie Picnic festival set to take place across the road from the Las Angeles Convention Center where E3 takes place.

In an interview with Polygon at the time, Devolver co-founder Mike Wilson accused the ESA of pressuring the City of Los Angeles into denying the necessary permits.

According to Wilson, "E3 does not like us being here. We've always had a long-standing love-hate relationship. But not in a fuck-with-us kinda way, until this year. They just started making trouble for us with the City, saying, 'How dare you rent this space out to these renegades, blah, blah, blah.’ Obviously, they have a lot of sway with the city. Phone calls were made and threats. We were being bullied."

While the recent cancellations of international events like Mobile World Congress, GDC and SXSW (as well as more local endeavors like Tasmania's Dark Mofo) might make the potential cancellation of E3 less surprising, it's no less significant.

Despite major platform holders like Sony looking to sit this year's E3 out and lingering backlash from last year's ESA data leak, the tradeshow looked to be an important occasion ahead of the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags coronavirusE3 2020

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?