How much does the Huawei Mate XS cost in Australia?

Mate Xs Credit: Huawei

Huawei's follow-up to the foldable phone that never-quite-made-it to Australian audiences is finally here.



The Mate XS features a refined version of the same outward-folding form-factor found in the original Mate X and a more powerful Kirin 990 processor but is otherwise very similar. Like that device, the Mate XS features a 4500mAh battery, 5G connectivity, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a quad-lens camera array akin to that found in last year's P30 Pro.

When folded, the Mate X's front display is 6.6-inches in size. When necessary, the device can be unfolded to act as an 8-inch tablet. The back of the device can also be used as a 6.3-inch screen when needed. This, among other things, lets you use the powerful triple-lens optics on the device for selfies.

In some ways, the design here is something of a reversal of Samsung's book-like Galaxy Fold. For a full breakdown of how the original Mate X compared to the Galaxy Fold, click here.

Outright

If you're looking to pick up the Huawei Mate XS, I have some bad news. At the time of writing, the Mate XS is looking like the most expensive foldable phone available to Australian consumers with a recommended retail price of AU$3999.



Huawei say that the device will be available to pre-order from Saturday 14 March 2020 through JB-HI Fi, Mobileciti, the Huawei Authorised Experience store in Chatswood. Then, the Huawei Mate XS will launch nationally on the 9th of April 2020.



To try and take some of the sting out of the high asking-price, the Huawei Mate XS comes with a complimentary envelope leather case (valued at $199) and a premium 'VIP' customer service designed to help consumers set up and safety use their new device.

Postpaid

At the time of writing, the Huawei Mate XS is not available on a post-paid plan through any of Australia's major telcos. If you buy the device, you'll have to pair it up with a SIM of your own. Check out the widget below for a round-up of our picks for the best SIM-only plans with at least 20GB of data.







