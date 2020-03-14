The mobile version of Legends of Runeterra is live in Singapore but you can play it now

Credit: Riot

The Android version of Riot's card-battler officially launched into open beta Singapore this week but if you can't wait there's already a workaround that lets you play it elsewhere.

When it was announced in late 2019, Riot indicated they'd be moving Legends of Runeterra into closed beta in early 2020 before launching the game proper later that year. We're not quite there yet but if you live in Singapore, you can now download and play the open beta of Legends of Runeterra on Android, iOS and PC.



At this stage, there's no word yet on when the open beta client for the mobile version of Riot's digital card game will come to the Australian Google Play Store. Fortunately, if you can't wait, some fans have uploaded the APK file for the game to Reddit.



In our first impressions of Legends of Runeterra, we came away impressed: "More than just a Hearthstone-killer, Legends of Runeterra seems like it might just get me to uninstall that Artifact icon on my desktop."



Legends of Runeterra is expected to sometime launch on PC, iOS and Android sometime in 2020.





