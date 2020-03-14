RedMagic reveal their most ambitious gaming smartphone yet

Credit: RedMagic

It's only available in China for now but the new RedMagic 5G makes the Galaxy S20 Ultra seem modest and meek by comparison.

Freshly announced overnight, the new RedMagic 5G features a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 5G connectivity, a 4500mAh battery, in-screen fingerprint sensor and 256GB of storage.



In terms of gaming-specific features, buying a RedMagic 5G gets you built-in shoulder trigger buttons and a new Active Liquid Cooling system. RedMagic claim the latter inclusion increases internal airflow volume by 30% and leaves the RedMagic 5G running 200% cooler than its predecessors.



Historically, gaming phones have lacked in the camera department. However, the RedMagic 5G comes equipped with a hefty triple-lens setup on the back. Specifically, the gaming phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens. There's also a 12-megapixel camera on the front. For more info on triple-lens cameras and why they matter, click here.



Again, at this stage, the RedMagic 5G is only available in China. However, with more and more brands looking to lean into the idea of a smartphone that's really good at gaming, it won't stay there for long. RedMagic say they're looking to launch the RedMagic 5G globally in April.



In China, pricing for the new RedMagic 5G starts at 3799 CNY - which roughly translates to AU$855.

