How to work from home during the coronavirus: Pro tips from PCWorld's editors

Maximize productivity with the right hardware and work habits, and don't freak out. We're in this together.

Every day more and more Americans are being asked to work from home, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. We can’t tell you where to buy hand sanitizer or toilet paper, but we can give you all the tech tips we’ve learned from years of working from home ourselves.

Sure, nailing down the tech is a large part of it. But we realize, too, that there’s a “softer” side: what hours you keep, how to stay in contact with coworkers and friends, and even what to wear.

Define your workspace

First things first: As we’re learning, there’s no “normal” with the coronavirus. But that also applies to where you live. “Home workers” now include apartment dwellers, Millennials who share a house, Midwesterners with basements, suburbanites in McMansions, and more. You’ll have to figure out what works for you, within your own unique environment. Still, some rules apply to just about everyone.

Establish a workspace. Our first tip is to claim a physical working space. Maybe it’s a corner of your dining room table. Or the breakfast nook. Or a small desk you picked up at a thrift store.

Make sure you and anyone else stuck at home knows that when you’re seated at your workspace, you’re on call and can’t be bothered. Likewise, don’t feel compelled to “visit your office” after hours. Defining separate spaces for work and play may seem silly, but it can make a big psychological difference.

San Sharma / Flickr Even the smallest nook can be made into a home office in a pinch.

Whatever you do, don’t swap a crowded office for a crowded coffee shop. (Coronavirus can’t tell the difference!)

Ergonomics is essential. We’re not going to dive too deep into the subtleties of computer chairs. But use some basic guidelines when establishing a workspace, such as what the Mayo Clinic recommends: Keep your monitor at eye height, and your desk at arm’s length. Don’t work on your couch! It’s going to strain your neck and back, and may tempt you to nod off. Get up and walk around periodically, to refresh your mind and body.

MayoClinic.org Sites like the Mayo Clinic can offer good tips about how to organize your workspace to minimize the impact on your health.

Which PC is right for you?

If you already have a work laptop that’s been assigned to you and you were allowed to take it home, this question is moot. Otherwise, consider these factors as you select a PC for working from home.

First, we recommend a laptop over a desktop. We know we just told you to pick a dedicated workspace; nevertheless, for most people, it’s more convenient (and space-efficient) to use a laptop. Who knows, you may need to move from the dining room to the living room—or to a quarantine facility.

You can find many good choices among the best laptops we’ve reviewed, or check out one of the cheap laptops from Amazon and Best Buy that we think are good deals.

While weight and battery life matter in any laptop, homebound workers don’t have to worry as much about those factors. You’ll be plugged in most or all of the time, and you’re not taking it to a nearby cafe—right?!

If you have space, a great wireless keyboard can offset a laptop whose typing experience is subpar—keys that are too small, or travel that’s short or clackety. This is mostly an issue with thinner or cheaper laptops. Business or workhorse laptops, and thicker laptops, tend to offer better keyboards for prolonged typing.

IDG / Hayden Dingman If you’re working from home, all alone, there’s no one to complain about you using a big, noisy, mechanical keyboard. Pound away!

Note that laptop fan noise, which may melt into the background in an office environment, could be more noticeable in a quiet home office. There’s no easy way to recommend quieter laptops, as the fans are tuned by the vendor; however, if you need a whisper-quiet workplace, look for a fanless laptop (usually a thin-and-light laptop, perhaps with an Intel ‘Y’-class processor), or if nothing else, avoid gaming laptops, whose high-end CPUs and discrete GPUs tend to keep the fans busy.

Most modern laptops have at least one USB-C port, and if it’s Thunderbolt, congratulations!—you can connect your laptop directly to a Thunderbolt-compatible external display. But maybe your display is an older model with HDMI, DVI, or even VGA connections. Maybe your laptop has just one USB-C port and none of those older ports. For any of these reasons, you’ll probably want a USB-C hub, which gives you more connectivity options. It adds to your desk clutter, though.

Intel Thunderbolt ports and devices offer greater throughput. That’s most significant for docks connecting to multiple monitors or high-resolution displays.

Could you use a Chromebook? I worked for over a year on one, and I was tripped up only when it came to certain pieces of software, such as my workplace’s PC-only VPN software, or some app that requires a full-fledged Windows PC. (Our Chromebook vs. PC explainer can walk you through some other considerations.) The same goes for an ARM-based PC like the Samsung Galaxy Book S, which has some compatibility issues with 64-bit apps. You might want to check with your IT department if you’re interested in either species of laptop.

More monitors means more productivity

At your office, you’ve probably figured out that more screen space means greater productivity, as you can work among multiple applications and keep an eye on emai. Here’s how to accommodate different display scenarios:

Mark Hachman / IDG Older laptops and laptops can serve as secondary displays without taking up that much room.

Mobile first requires mobile displays. If you’re using a shared space like a kitchen table, you might think you’re stuck with your laptop’s display. You’re not. Here are three easy solutions to expand your screen space:

Desks are best. If you have a dedicated office or bedroom, hurray! You should have space to spread out and maximize your productivity. Our multi-monitor guide will help you get started, and is especially helpful if you have a desktop PC. Some things to think about in this scenario:

Mark Hachman / IDG A candid shot of my home setup. I use a nice rolltop desk that offers tons of cubbies for storing cords and USB keys, but limits me in terms of horizontal space. I test laptops on the desk’s keyboard drawer, with two monitors behind it. Note that both displays can be rotated into portrait mode. A dock hides behind the laptop. Yes, I have cable management issues.

The single-display scenario. If you’re stuck on a single display (desktop or laptop) don’t despair. Windows 10’s Task View allows you to switch between several different “screens,” or desktops, simply by swiping them back and forth. Here’s how to use Task View effectively.

In this case, a stand that elevates your laptop to a comfortable display height may improve your productivity. Examples include this fixed Lamicall standRemove non-product link or this adjustable-height modelRemove non-product link. Of course, once your laptop is higher, you’ll need to connect a separate keyboard and mouse.

You needn’t work alone if you have a webcam! Keep reading to find out how.