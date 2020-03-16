Apple officially moves WWDC 2020 to online-format

(PC World)

Credit: Apple

In response to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Apple are taking this year's WWDC digital.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, says that "the current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

In addition, Apple say they've committed a US$1 million donation to local San Jose organisations who otherwise would have benefited from a world in which this year's Worldwide Developers Conference went ahead as a physical event.

WWDC 2019 attracted over six thousand attendees and saw Apple announce iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, iPadOS and the infamously-expensive Mac Pro.

Apple have yet to release any official information bout what the schedule for the upcoming conference looks like. However, widespread speculation says the company will give participants a first look at iOS 14 and WatchOS 7.

“I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Apple say that more info on this year's WWDC will be coming between now and June - when the now-digital event is expected to take place.

Fergus Halliday
