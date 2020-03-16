Sennheiser give premium a new coat of paint with Momentum TW2

(PC World) on

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser's latest true wireless earbuds bundle active noise cancelling with a battery life bump.

The German audio brand released their first set of true wireless earbuds last year and now they're looking to bolster their share of the category with a beefier model. The newly-announced Sennheiser Momentum TW2 feature more battery life than their predecessors, plus proper noise-cancelling.

The new Sennheiser Momentum TW2 pack 7 hours of playback into a single charge, with another 21 hours of battery life bundled in through the charger case. The previous model only offered four hours of audio playback per charge.

Credit: Sennheiser

Design-wise, the new earbuds look to be a minor revision on the previous model. They're 2mm smaller and a little bit more ergonomic but, broadly speaking, still quite similar to the pre-existing minimalism of the original Momentum TW.

That's not a bad thing. In our review of the original Sennheiser Momentum TW earbuds, we came away impressed with the build and audio quality involved.

"The Momentum TW come Bluetooth 5.0 compliant and with support for AptX, and they sound great in action. There’s no noise-cancelling - which is a shame - but the 7mm dynamic drivers humm with bass and energy and life."

The Sennheiser Momentum TW2 will be available in Australia from April at a recommended retail price of AU$499.

Tags sennheiserMomentum TW2

Fergus Halliday
