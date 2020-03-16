Deal Alert: Grab the Google Pixel 4 for $524

(PC World) on

pixel-4-white-100815329-orig.jpg

pixel-4-white-100815329-orig.jpg

Credit: Christopher Hebert/IDG

It's only been six months since Google's last flagship made its debut but it's already 50% off.

Vodafone are running a hefty discount on the handset, reducing the ordinary cost of buying one through the telco from AU$1049 to AU$524. With other flagships handsets like the recently-announced Galaxy S20 Ultra pushing boundaries for just how much a smartphone can cost, it's hard to look down on a discount like this one.

On a 12-month contract, you're paying AU$43.66/month in handset repayments. Going for a 24-month repayment period drops the price even more to AU$21.83/month. Finally, on a 36-month plan, you're paying just AU$14.55/month plus the cost of the plan itself.

Since Vodafone's contracts aren't lock-in, you could even just sign up to nab yourself a cheap Pixel and leave again after paying for your first month. We won't judge you.

In our review of the Google Pixel 4 XL, we came away impressed on some fronts and let down on others. We said, "The Google Pixel 4 introduces new features and a stellar camera but it struggles in other areas and dilutes a lot of the charm that previous models had."

You can read our full review here.




Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VodafoneGoogle Pixel 4

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?