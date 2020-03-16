Deal Alert: Grab the Google Pixel 4 for $524

pixel-4-white-100815329-orig.jpg Credit: Christopher Hebert/IDG

It's only been six months since Google's last flagship made its debut but it's already 50% off.

Vodafone are running a hefty discount on the handset, reducing the ordinary cost of buying one through the telco from AU$1049 to AU$524. With other flagships handsets like the recently-announced Galaxy S20 Ultra pushing boundaries for just how much a smartphone can cost, it's hard to look down on a discount like this one.



On a 12-month contract, you're paying AU$43.66/month in handset repayments. Going for a 24-month repayment period drops the price even more to AU$21.83/month. Finally, on a 36-month plan, you're paying just AU$14.55/month plus the cost of the plan itself.



Since Vodafone's contracts aren't lock-in, you could even just sign up to nab yourself a cheap Pixel and leave again after paying for your first month. We won't judge you.



In our review of the Google Pixel 4 XL, we came away impressed on some fronts and let down on others. We said, "The Google Pixel 4 introduces new features and a stellar camera but it struggles in other areas and dilutes a lot of the charm that previous models had."



