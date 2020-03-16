Telstra tackles increased coronavirus demand with bonus data

Credit: Telstra

As widespread self-isolation and social distancing sets in, Telstra are looking to give existing customers a little bit more bang for their buck.

Telstra CEO Andy Penn says that "COVID-19 is a global challenge, we are all affected, and we all need to play our part in the response."

"To play our part, Telstra is giving our consumer and small business customers additional data as well as offering unlimited home phone calls to pensioners. We want to help our customers, who find themselves having to work from home, stay connected."

Specifically, the telco will be offering consumer and small business customers unlimited data at no additional charge until the 30th of April.



Meanwhile, post-paid mobile customers will receive an extra 25GB of data to sue over the next 30 days while pre-paid users (with an active recharge of $40 or more) nab themselves an extra 10GB.

Finally, eligible pensioners with a Telstra home phone plan will be able to make unlimited local, national, 13/1300 and calls to Australian mobiles from their home phone in Australia for free until the 30th of April.

