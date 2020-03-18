Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will cost in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's second stab at mainstream foldable phone is set to arrive in Australia on April 3rd. First teased at this year's Oscars, the foldable smartphone boasts a flip-phone form-factor, Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. When it comes to the specs, it reads like a remarkable upgrade on the all-too-similar Motorola Razr. For a comparison of the two foldable phones, click here.

But just how much will it cost to score yourself a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in Australia?

Outright

Australian shoppers will be able to preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip through the Samsung website and Samsung Experience Stores from March 20th at a local RRP of AU$2199.

Once it releases on April 3rd, Australian shoppers will be able to find and purchase the Galaxy Z Flip outright through the Samsung website, Samsung Experience Stores, Optus, Vodafone, Telstra JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

As mentioned, in Australia, the local pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip starts at AU$2199. This is approximately $500 less than what it'll cost you to get one of Motorola's new Razr foldable phones and a neat $800 cheaper than last year's Galaxy Fold.

As with the Razr, there's only a single model on offer here, which stacks together 8GB of RAM with 256GB of on-board storage. Fortunately, you can expand that - since the Z Flip does come with a standard microSD slot.

Postpaid

At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is set to be available on a plan through all three of Australia's major telcos: Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

However, at this stage, neither telco has yet to announce specific details or pricing for Galaxy Z Flip plans.

In the meantime, the usual rules apply. For example, we estimate that the price of getting a Galaxy Z Flip on a post-paid plan through Telstra will start at $111/month for a 36-month contract or $144/month for a 24-month contract. We arrived at this number by simply taking the RRP of the Z Flip ($2199), dividing it by the number of months and then adding on the price of Telstra's 15GB phone plan ($50).

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungGalaxy Z FlipSamsung Galaxy Z Flip

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?