The Full Nerd ep. 129: Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs in deep detail, Xbox Series X vs. gaming PCs

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and Willis Lai dive into the oh-so-exciting future of hardware, and today at least, it’s all powered by AMD.

AMD pulled back the curtain more fully on its Ryzen 4000 CPUs this week—the first laptop processors built using the cutting-edge 7nm process. And hot damn do they look good on paper. We explain how AMD optimized Zen 2 cores for laptops, why battery life shouldn’t be a problem for Ryzen 4000, and the monstrous new Ryzen 9 chips coming to challenge Intel’s most powerful notebook CPUs.

Then, we shift to AMD in consoles. Microsoft released the full specifications for its next-gen Xbox Series X, and the beastly console puts most gaming PCs to shame. Brad explains why, and why it’s good for PC gamers. After we filmed this episode, we also published an article digging into how the backbone of the Xbox Series X’s ultra-fast storage technology is coming to Windows. Be sure to check it out!

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

