Samsung calls it quits on PlayGalaxy game streaming

Credit: Samsung

Just six months after its debut, Samsung are already looking to shut-down their PlayGalaxy Link game streaming app.

As per an update on the PlayGalaxy Link website: "After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes."

The move comes only months after the PlayGalaxy Link app was revealed alongside the Galaxy Note10 and only weeks after Samsung unveiled a new alliance with gaming giant Microsoft. At that time, the company indicated they'd be working with Microsoft on a premium game streaming experience, with more details to be announced later this year.

Similar to apps like Steam Link or Nvidia's GeForce Now tech, PlayGalaxy Link allowed Samsung customers to stream gaming experiences from a Windows PC straight to their smartphone. However, unlike contemporaries like Stadia, xCloud or Playstation Now, Samsung's PlayGalaxy Link app relied on a direct P2P connection.

We wrote an intensive feature on putting the streaming app to the test and came away somewhat unimpressed, concluding that while "it’s cool to see Samsung try to seduce gaming savvy consumers in a way that other smartphone brands aren’t but, all the same, this doesn’t feel like a fight they can actually win."


Fergus Halliday
