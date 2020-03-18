Hearthstone to add new Demon Hunter class in Ashes of Outland update

(PC World) on

Credit: Blizzard

Hearthstone's latest expansion is set to bring with it the card battler's tenth playable class.

Rolling out in early April, Ashes of Outland will bring with it the new Demon Hunter. Rounding out the roster of nine classes that's defined Hearthstone since launch, the Demon Hunter features a 1-cost hero ability that lets you temporarily boost your own attack power - allowing for more aggressive early-game strategies.

Blizzard say they'll be releasing a four-mission Demon Hunter Prologue story campaign on April 3rd to introduce players to the way the class works. Once that's been completed, you'll be able to use the Demon Hunter in all of Hearthstone's game modes. You'll also get 10 Demon Hunter Basic cards plus a 20-card Demon Hunter Initiate set of cards to build a deck from.

Blizzard say they'll be looking to add another 15 Demon Hunter cards with each of this year's expansions in order to bring the card pool for the new class into line with the rest of the game's hero pool sooner rather than later.

Ashes of Outland will also introduce 135 new cards, a new Solo Adventure, Outcast and Dormant keywords, new Battlegrounds heroes and the new Tavern Pass micro-transaction.

Priced at 2500 in-game gold, the Tavern Pass gets you 4 Arena Tickets and a number of Perks for Hearthstone's Battlegrounds mode, including visual emotes, a third and fourth hero to choose from at the start of a game, and early access to new Battlegrounds Heroes. These will last until the next expansion pack for the game lands.

Hearthstone: Ashes of Outland is slated to launch on April 8, 2020.

Fergus Halliday
