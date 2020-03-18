Google are finally sharing the Pixel's superb transcription tech with the rest of the Android ecosystem

pixel-4-main-100815330-orig.jpg Credit: Christopher Hebert/IDG

Google's real-time transcription tech was one of our favorite parts of last year's Google Pixel 4. Now it's available for other Android devices.



This week, the search giant are pushing out an update for Google Translate this week that incorporates the feature. Out of the gate, it'll support real-time translation and transcription for the following languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Thai.

Accessing the transcription feature in the upgraded Google Translate app is as simple as opening the app and clicking a button.



Credit: Google

For the time being, iOS users will miss out but Google say that they plan to bring the feature to iPhone users eventually.



To be clear, the standalone transcription app that launched with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL remains exclusive. At this stage, Google aren't ready to share that specific feature with other Android brands - even if they are willing to open up access to some of the underlying tech.

