HTC add Half Life: Alyx to Vive Cosmos Elite bundle

Credit: Valve

HTC are throwing in a free copy of Valve's upcoming VR shooter with purchases of the new Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset bundle.

“There are few franchises that capture the hearts and minds of gamers around the world like Half-Life and we can’t wait to show our customers what awaits them when paired with Vive Cosmos Elite,” said Thomas Dexmier, Country Manager Australia and New Zealand, HTC Vive.

Announced last month, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite bundles together a Vive Cosmos headset, a set of external SteamVR tracking sensors and Vive controllers with the appropriate tracking faceplate.



In addition to Valve's shooter, the Vive Cosmos Elite also includes a 6-month subscription to HTC's Viveport.



The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Bundle officially goes on sale from today. In Australia, it's priced at an RRP of AU$1699. You can buy it through the HTC website here.

