Apple just announced a new iPad Pro - here's how much it'll cost to get one in Australia

How much does the new iPad Pro cost in Australia?

Credit: Apple

Apple's most powerful iPad is getting an expensive upgrade.



Picking up where the third-generation iPad Pro left off, the new iPad Pro is powered by Apple's A12Z Bionic chip on the inside and armed with a new ultrawide camera lens, studio quality microphones and LiDAR Scanner on the outside.



Available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, Apple are billing the powerhouse tablet as the world's best device for developing and deploying AR experiences.



Here's how much it'll cost to buy one in Australia.

Apple iPad Pro (11-inches)

The new iPad Pro is available to order starting today on apple.com/au. Apple say the tablet will be available in retailers from next week.



In Australia, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at an RRP of AU$1329 for the Wi-Fi model and AU$1579 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration. Going all in for the highest amount of storage available (1TB) will cost you AU$2179.

Here's a full breakdown of the recommended retail prices for the new 11-inch iPad Pro in Australia:

128GB - Starts at AU$1329

256GB - Starts at AU$1499

512GB - Starts at AU$1839

1TB - Starts at AU$2179

2 colors are available: Space Grey and Silver.



Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inches)

Like its 11-inch counterpart, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available to order online through the Apple website from today and is slated to land in Apple Stores (and other retailers from next week).



In Australia, pricing for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at AU$1649 for the Wi-Fi model. It costs AU$1899 to go cellular. As with the smaller iPad Pro, four storage options are available:

128GB - Starts at AU$1649

256GB - Starts at AU$1819

512GB - Starts at AU$2159

1TB - Starts at AU$2499

The same 2 color options are available: Space Grey and Silver.



What about that keyboard?

Alongside the new iPad Pro models, Apple are also introducing a new Magic Keyboard. Compatible with both the third and fourth-generation iPad Pros, the new Magic Keyboard features a new 'floating design' that allows for elevated viewing angles. It also features USB-C pass-through charging, backlit keys with 1mm travel distance and a click anywhere trackpad.



Apple say that the Magic Keyboard will be available to buy in May

In Australia, the Magic Keyboard will be priced at AU$499 for the 11-inch size and AU$589 for the 12.9-inch size.

