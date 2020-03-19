How much does the new Apple MacBook Air cost in Australia?

Credit: Apple

The iPad Pro isn't the only portable computer to get an upgrade this week, Apple also gave an update to their MacBook Air.

The latest version of the popular notebook PC features new quad-core 10th Generation Intel Core processors, a 13-inch Retina display, a Force Touch trackpad and poweruser-friendly support for output to 6K external displays.



Potentially most exciting of all, the new MacBook Air incorporates the same Magic Keyboard introduced on the previous 16-inch Macbrook Pro. If you're one of the many haters of Apple's infamous 'Butterfly' keyboard, that alone might make the price of upgrading to the new model worth it.

Just how much will that cost you? It depends. There are two standard configuration available for the new Macbook Air: one with an Intel i3 processor and 256GB of storage and a beefier version with an i5 processor and 512GB of storage. Both models tout the display, form-factor, RAM (8GB), Thunderbolt 3 ports (2x) and Intel Iris Plus graphics.



Thankfully, you aren't necessarily stuck these specs. If you're ordering through Apple's website, you can pay a premium to upgrade or customize the new Macbook Air to your needs. For example, cranking thing up to 16GB of RAM will cost you an extra AU$300.



Here's a quick and dirty breakdown of the Australian pricing for the new Macbook Air.



Macbook Air with i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage = AU$1599

Macbook Air with i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage = AU$1899

Macbook Air with i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage = AU$2199

Macbook Air with i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 2TB storage = AU$2799

Macbook Air with i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage = AU$1699

Macbook Air with i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage = AU$1999

Macbook Air with i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage = AU$2299

Macbook Air with i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 2TB storage = AU$2899

Macbook Air with i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage = AU$1849

Macbook Air with i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage = AU$2149

Macbook Air with i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage = AU$2449

Macbook Air with i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 2TB storage = AU$3049

Apple Australia are taking online orders for the new Macbook Air from today at a starting recommended retail price of AU$1599 (or AU$1443 for education customers). The company say that the laptop will be available through retailers from next week.



