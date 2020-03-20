HMD's Nokia lineup finally includes a 5G option

Credit: HMD Global

The new Nokia 8.3 5G pairs next-generation connectivity with traditional design.

Announced overnight, the device features a 6.81-inch LCD PureDisplay with a FHD+ resolution, thin bezels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For a quick explanation of what a PureDisplay is, click here.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by Snapdragon's 765G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, a 4500mAh battery and up to 128GB of on-board storage. At this stage, it's not clear which spec configuration will be available in the Australian market.



As with other Nokia devices, the Nokia 8.3 5G runs on a clean version of Android 10 and HMD promise 2 years of upgrades and 3 years of monthly security promises.



The big brag that HMD are making here is that while the Nokia 8.3 5G isn't the first 5G phone, it might be the first future-proof one. According to the company, the new device is the first 5G phone to play nice with multiple regions - thanks to Qualcomm's 5G RF front-end module.



Alongside the device's 5G capabilities, HMD Global are playing up the potential of the Nokia 8.3 5G's rear camera. Things break out into four lenses here: a 64-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Though this circular array might evoke some similarity with last year's Nokia 9 Pureview, this is mostly superficial. Unlike that device, the quad-lens camera here is more conventional in nature. The Nokia 8.3 5G is not a collaboration with Light. For more on how triple and quad-lens cameras work, click here.



Beyond the hardware, HMD are also talking up the new ZEISS Cinema Capture and Action Cam modes. As the nomenclature suggests, these modes are designed to get you more cinematic and smoother results when using the Nokia 8.3 5G's quad-lens camera to capture video.



The Nokia 8.3 5G is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. As part of this tie-in, HMD are also releasing a 007-branded Kevlar phone case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.



The Nokia 8.3 5G does not yet have an Australian release date or price.

