Razer will make a million masks to help fight coronavirus

RGB lighting not confirmed

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Razer

As companies and countries around the world battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan has announced on Twitter that his company will be helping in a big way.

Even though there has been “incredible demand” for Razer products, Tan said, the company has converted some of its factory lines to make masks instead of mice and keyboards. Tan says the company plans to manufacture and donate up to a million masks “to the health authorities of different countries globally” beginning with its home base of Singapore.

Razer designers and engineers have been working round-the-clock shifts to accommodate the manufacturing shift, Tan said, as the world struggles to keep up with the demand for surgical masks. On Wednesday, President Trump said he had ordered 500 million additional surgical face masks, but supply restraints could keep them at bay for months.

Tan didn’t offer any details on the style of masks Razer would be making, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that they will include RGB lighting weaved into the fibers. 

All kidding aside, to receive the N95 designation, masks must adhere to the standard regulated by the FDA. It stipulates that masks must be designed “to protect both the surgical patient and the operating room personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate material.”

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?