HMD Global revive yet another classic Nokia handset

(PC World) on

Credit: HMD Global

HMD are bringing another classic Nokia feature phone back to the market.

Announced alongside the new Nokia 8.3 5G, the new Nokia 5310 boasts a music-oriented design that incorporates dual front-facing speakers and a built-in wireless FM radio. It uses the same operating system as previous Nokia Original feature phones, which includes limited support for apps like Facebook and Twitter.

The back of the new Nokia 5310 also boasts a single-lens VGA camera with flash. This doesn't compare favorably to anything like the modern multi-lens hardware found on fare like the Galaxy S20 Ultra but it is, legally and technically speaking, a camera.

HMD say the new Nokia 5310 is good for 30 days of standby battery life at a time. However, the other specs here look a little more barebones. There's a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, 8MB of RAM and a MicroUSB port on the bottom-end. Critically, the device only touts 16MB of on-board storage - which isn't a huge amount of space when it comes to MP3 files.

At this stage, the Nokia 5310 does not have an Australian price or release date.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NokiaNokia 5310

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?