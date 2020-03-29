Is the Samsung Galaxy Home ever coming out?

galaxy-home-wood-100789338-orig.jpg Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

Samsung first debuted their ambitious challenger to the dominance of smart speakers like Amazon Echo and the Google Home back in 2018.

Marketed as The Galaxy Home, the smart speaker leveraged the audio know-how of the Harman-Kardon team (who Samsung acquired in 2016) and boasted an eye-catching unique urn-like design and special features that promised to make it a particularly good option for Spotify subscribers.

Shortly after it was first announced, Samsung CEO DJ Koh told CNET that the Galaxy Home was due to land in April 2019. Only, it didn't.

A few months later, Samsung adjusted their plans and told The Verge that the speaker would arrive by June.

When the Galaxy Home missed that deadline, Samsung Consumer Electronics CEO, Kim Hyun-suk clarified to the Korea Herald that the Bixby box was still good to launch sometime around Q3 2019.

This next part might not surprise you: the Galaxy Home missed that release window as well. And with 2021 around the corner, we're heard little and less about the Galaxy Home.

For all intents and purposes, this product may as well be vaporware. Perhaps most tellingly, there haven't been many major rumors or leaks about the Galaxy Home. After being triumphantly announced as a companion piece for the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018, each successive Unpacked press conference can seen Samsung’s smart speaker fade further and further into obscurity.

These days, you’ll be lucky to even see Samsung mention the thing.

Despite earlier rumors suggesting the company's smart speaker was finally gearing up for an overdue launch, neither the Samsung Galaxy Home nor the Galaxy Home Mini got a mention amidst the debut of the new Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This situation is made particularly frustrating because we actually don't know that much about the Galaxy Home to begin with. Once positioned as the glue that holds their entire smart ecosystem of products together, Samsung have now gone quiet about Bixby and the Galaxy Home. That silence speaks volumes.

When is the Galaxy Home coming out? We still don’t know.

