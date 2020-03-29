Affinity offers Photo, Designer & Publisher for Free for 3 Months

A dystopia-beating deal - and freelance work on offer, too.

on

A dystopia-beating deal - and freelance work on offer, too.

Adobe may be offering savings on its creative suite, but so is its UK rival of Serif, announcing three measures aimed at helping students, designers and artists affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As of today, digital creatives can use Affinity apps on Mac or Windows completely free for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial and no obligation to buy.

There's also a 50% discount for users who would rather buy and keep the apps, including iPad versions of its Holy Trinity of Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer app and the recently launched Affinity Publisher.

But it's not just software offers on show, with Serif also pledging to engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work, spending the equivalent of its annual commissioning budget in the next three months. More details of this will be announced soon.

Serif Managing Director Ashley Hewson says: “Unfortunately we are hearing many stories from the creative community about how they are being severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

“We know we can’t solve many of these problems, but hopefully these things will make life a little easier for people who rely on creative software to make a living but may be stuck at home without access to their usual tools, or for students who might suddenly be without access to their Affinity apps on their personal devices

“By increasing our spend on commissioning work from creative freelancers we can also put some extra money into a part of the industry which will be particularly affected.”

The free trial will be available to download until 20 April. The 50% discount will end on the same date and applies to the full suite of Affinity apps.

For more details and full update information go to https://affinity.serif.com

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Digital Arts Staff

Unknown Publication
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?