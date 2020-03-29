Amazon Prime Video is finally getting hip to viewer profiles

The new Profile Picker for Amazon Prime Video supports up to six profiles, although it's not available in all territories yet.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Amazon

Amazon has long trailed Netflix and Hulu when it comes to offering separate viewer profiles for its streaming Prime Video service, but it appears the e-tailing giant is finally getting with the program.

As NDTV reports, Amazon is starting to roll out support for up to six Prime Video users profile, including a primary profile plus five additional adult or child profiles.

The new Prime Video “Profile Picker” appears (or may soon appear, depending on your country) in the top-right corner of the Prime Video homepage. An Amazon Prime Video support page says that each profile will offer “separate recommendations, watch history, season progress and watch list” videos based on your viewing activity.

Unfortunately, if you head to Prime Video on the web, your phone, or a Fire TV device, there’s a good chance you won’t see the new Profile Picker yet (and no, I don’t see it either). According to Amazon’s support pages, support for Prime Video viewing profiles is—for now, anyway—limited to “selected countries” only. (NDTV is based in India.) We’ve reached out to Amazon for more details on which countries are currently included in the Profile Picker rollout.

Support for viewer profiles has been a puzzling omission for Amazon Prime Video, or at least it has been up until now. Both Netflix and Hulu have long offered viewer profiles, with Netflix supporting up to five profiles while Hulu lets you have up to six.

Without separate viewing profiles, Amazon Prime Video users had to settle for an odd mish-mash of TV and movie recommendations depending on how many household members were streaming on the same account.

Users will be able to create and manage Prime Video viewer profiles on the Android and iOS versions of the Prime Video app, as well as on the web, on 10th-gen or higher Fire tablets, Chromecast, and 4th-gen Apple TV devices. Prime Video users in India will also be able to create and manage profiles using the Prime Video app for Fire TV.

Other devices will only support Prime Video profile switching, such as the Fire TV “home screen experience,” Echo Show displays, non-Chromecast and Apple TV set-top devices, and 9th-gen or earlier Fire tablets.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?