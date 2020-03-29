Coronavirus pushes Computex back to September

Credit: Fergus Halliday

Yet another massive technology tradeshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally due to take place in June, Computex 2020 has now officially been rescheduled to the end of September.

In a press release, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council said that "for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors, the effectiveness of the exhibition, and maintaining the COMPUTEX brand image, COMPUTEX scheduled for June 2-6 will be rescheduled to September."

In addition, the organisation will also be looking to support exhibitors originally looking to show off their products and services in June through an online exhibition due to take place on the dates originally penned in for Computex itself.



The move follows the cancellation of numerous international events from Mobile World Congress to E3 to the 2020 Olympics.

Computex 2020 is now slated to kick off on in Taipei the 28th of September, 2020.