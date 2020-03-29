Credit: Huawei

Looking to grab Huawei's latest post-Android photography powerhouse? Here's how much it'll cost ya.

When will the Huawei P40 Pro launch in Australia?

In Australia, the P40 and P40 Pro will be available for pre-order from Friday 27 March ahead of a local launch on the 16th of April.



What's so special about it?

As with every Huawei phone from the P10 onwards, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are pitching themselves as the best smartphone cameras you can buy.



The regular P40 features a 6.1-inch OLED screen clocked at 90Hz plus a triple-lens rear camera that works out to include a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/1.9), a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle lens (f/2.2) and an 8-megapixel telephoto (f/2.4) lens.

For those who want the best, there's the larger P40 Pro. Built around a 6.58-inch OLED display (also clocked at 90Hz), the P40 Pro features a quad-lens rear camera that tallies out to include a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide angle lens (f/1.9), a 40-megapixel Cine ultra wide angle lens (f/1.8), a 12-megapixel SuperSensing telephoto camera (f/3.4) and a 3D depth sensing camera.

How much does the Huawei P40 Pro cost to buy outright?

Locally, the Huawei P40 has an Australian price of AU$1099. The Huawei P40 Pro is a little pricier at AU$1599. Huawei say that both devices come with a "complimentary VIP service to help set up your device" and that P40 Pro preorders will be rewarded with a free set of the company's FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds.

In terms of where you can buy it, the Huawei P40 will be available through the Huawei Authorised Chatswood Store, Mobileciti, JB HiFi, Officeworks and Harvey Norman while the P40 Pro will only be able to be found through JB HiFi and Officeworks.

How much does the Huawei P40 Pro cost in Australia on a plan?

Though all three stocked the P30 Pro, at this stage, none of Australia's three major carriers - Vodafone, Telstra and Optus - are looking to range the Huawei P40 or P40 Pro. Given that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was similarly shunned, we don't expect to see either device available on a post-paid plan anytime soon.

