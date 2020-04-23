ASUS' dual-screen Zephyrus laptop promises a smoother streamer workflow and exclusive experiences

Credit: ASUS

Picking up where last year's Zenbook Duo left off, the new Zephryus Duo 15 looks to leverage a secondary display to take advantage of the content creator boom.

Announced this week, the new laptop utilises a similar design to last year's most eye-catching ASUS laptop with a second 14.1-inch AMOLED screen that sits below the primary 15-inch one. In addition to being thinner than last year's Zenbook Duo, the rectangular secondary display here pivots upwards to allow for better viewing angles.

As you'd expect from the gaming-centric brand, the internal setup for the Zephyrus Duo is similarly high-end. ASUS say they'll be equipping the Zephyrus Duo with up an Intel i9-10980K processor, 48GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super in a Max-Q configuration.

Users also get the option of either kitting out the upper display with either 4K resolution or a 300Hz refresh-rate, depending on their needs. Both options support variable refresh rates via Nvidia's Gsync standard.



At a baseline, ASUS are advising the ScreenPad on the Zephyrus Duo 15 to be just as capable as its predecessors. However, one of the most interesting wrinkles here is that ASUS and ROG are working with with both game developers and software creators to optimise the experience. Specifically, they cite Techland's Dying Light 2 as an upcoming title that's set to make use of the secondary display in an undisclosed but unique way.

Along those lines, ROG are also collaborating with Overwolf to bring stat tracking apps for games like League of Legends, Fortnite and CS:Go to the ScreenPad.

If last year's Zenbook Duo was a powerhouse laptop that offered new multitasking possibilities for mobile content creators, the Zephyrus Duo tries to offer a more tailored solution for gaming-adjacent content creators like Twitch streamers.

Australian pricing and availability for the Zephyrus Duo 15 is to be confirmed.



