ASUS' dual-screen Zephyrus laptop promises a smoother streamer workflow and exclusive experiences

(PC World)

Credit: ASUS

Picking up where last year's Zenbook Duo left off, the new Zephryus Duo 15 looks to leverage a secondary display to take advantage of the content creator boom.

Announced this week, the new laptop utilises a similar design to last year's most eye-catching ASUS laptop with a second 14.1-inch AMOLED screen that sits below the primary 15-inch one. In addition to being thinner than last year's Zenbook Duo, the rectangular secondary display here pivots upwards to allow for better viewing angles. 

As you'd expect from the gaming-centric brand, the internal setup for the Zephyrus Duo is similarly high-end. ASUS say they'll be equipping the Zephyrus Duo with up an Intel i9-10980K processor, 48GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super in a Max-Q configuration.

Users also get the option of either kitting out the upper display with either 4K resolution or a 300Hz refresh-rate, depending on their needs. Both options support variable refresh rates via Nvidia's Gsync standard.

At a baseline, ASUS are advising the ScreenPad on the Zephyrus Duo 15 to be just as capable as its predecessors. However, one of the most interesting wrinkles here is that ASUS and ROG are working with with both game developers and software creators to optimise the experience. Specifically, they cite Techland's Dying Light 2 as an upcoming title that's set to make use of the secondary display in an undisclosed but unique way. 

Along those lines, ROG are also collaborating with Overwolf to bring stat tracking apps for games like League of Legends, Fortnite and CS:Go to the ScreenPad. 

If last year's Zenbook Duo was a powerhouse laptop that offered new multitasking possibilities for mobile content creators, the Zephyrus Duo tries to offer a more tailored solution for gaming-adjacent content creators like Twitch streamers. 

Australian pricing and availability for the Zephyrus Duo 15 is to be confirmed.


Fergus Halliday
Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

