Riot to move Valorant into closed beta from early April 7

The Game Formerly Known As Project A Is coming to Twitch

(PC World) on

Credit: Riot

Riot are set to launch a closed beta for their upcoming tactical shooter game in a matter of weeks.

As per a blog post on the Valorant website, the developer are "ready for the first wave of players to test Valorant's competitive gameplay and take our first step toward building a global community."

Things kick off on April 7th. If you're not in the first wave of invites, Riot are awarding beta access to those who watch the Twitch streams of those are. 

However, at this stage, only players in certain regions are invited. At this stage, beta access is limited to those in Europe, Canada, United States, Turkey, Russia and CIS countries. At this stage, there's no word yet when players in Australia or other countries in the Oceania region will be able to get in on the action.

Riot say "the plan is to roll out to more regions, if possible, pending the volatile logistics of launching a beta effectively during a global pandemic."

Announced late last year under the codename Project A, Valorant is a 5v5 competitive shooter that blends elements of Overwatch, Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six: Siege. If you're keen to learn more, it might be worth watching the development diary below:

Valorant is slated to launch on PC in Summer 2020.

Tags RIoTValorant

Fergus Halliday
